Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,331 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,647.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

