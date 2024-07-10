Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. 1,115,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,225. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

