Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $746,005,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,864,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after acquiring an additional 421,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 379,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. 1,884,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.