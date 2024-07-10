Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,307 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,934. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $391.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

