Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 215 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $551.04. The stock had a trading volume of 179,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.18 and a 52-week high of $569.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

