Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 847 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

