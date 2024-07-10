Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jamieson Wellness Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:JWE)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Jamieson Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Jamieson Wellness’ FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

