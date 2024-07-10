Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lakeland Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAKE. Maxim Group increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $22.25 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

