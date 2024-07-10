ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 14,683 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $191.81. 164,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

View Our Latest Report on RMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.