Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$692,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27.
Resolute Resources Company Profile
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Resources
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Stock Average Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.