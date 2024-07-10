Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE RVP opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.08.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
