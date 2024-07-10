Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,094.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 155,054 shares of company stock worth $159,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

