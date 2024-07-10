Reviewing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Captivision’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 24.40 -$229.51 million ($1.56) -1.23 Captivision $14.64 million 4.72 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

Captivision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,446.65% N/A -94.83% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Captivision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 151.74%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Captivision.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Captivision on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

