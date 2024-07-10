Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVMD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $485,040. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.