Rita Forst Sells 3,250 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) Director Rita Forst sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$18,563.68.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

WPRT traded up C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.11. 10,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a market cap of C$139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.74.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

