Rita Forst Sells 3,250 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) Director Rita Forst sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$18,563.68.
Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance
WPRT traded up C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.11. 10,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14. The company has a market cap of C$139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.74.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
