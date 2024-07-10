RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

