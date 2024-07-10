RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 360.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $167.84. 299,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,036. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.