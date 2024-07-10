RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires 9,237 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1,008.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 1,092,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,243. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

