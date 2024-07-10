RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 361.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,025,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,581,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after buying an additional 234,255 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 21.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after buying an additional 203,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 39.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 398,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 112,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 385,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

