RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $22.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $743.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,774. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $734.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.39.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

