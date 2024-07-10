RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.33. 892,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.64 and a 200 day moving average of $432.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

