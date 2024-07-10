RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 265.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,982 shares of company stock worth $29,429,129. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.87. 183,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,990. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.57.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

