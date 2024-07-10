RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 360.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 11.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 658,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 139.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after buying an additional 737,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 542,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

