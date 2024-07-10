RiverPark Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Vericel by 509.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 211,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,547. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4,600.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,394 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

