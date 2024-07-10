RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 13,578 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,755 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 569,791 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. 8,758,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,014,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

