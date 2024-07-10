RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $5.77 on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. 4,834,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,286. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,537 shares of company stock worth $83,831,802. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

