RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 0.6 %

CPRT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,493. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.