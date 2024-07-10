RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Down 0.6 %
CPRT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,493. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Copart
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.