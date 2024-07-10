Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to “Outperform”

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

GDS opened at $12.26 on Monday. GDS has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $17,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GDS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $13,928,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

