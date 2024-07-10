Ryder System (NYSE:R) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $117.21 on Monday. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $84.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

