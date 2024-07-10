Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.15. 702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); and a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services at the Garden City (Kansas) Regional Airport.

