Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Down 12.5%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 286,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 219,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Salazar Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.