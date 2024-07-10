Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.42

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 60993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a report on Sunday, April 14th.

Sands China Stock Performance

About Sands China

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

