Scotiabank Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $23.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. 22,357,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,385,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,801.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 386.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

