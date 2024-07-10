Scotiabank Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $60.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

MEOH stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.32. 170,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

