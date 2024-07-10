SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Posts Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 140.41%.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

