Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $13.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after buying an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,268,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,416,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

