Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.80 and last traded at $64.96. 1,516,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,060,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

