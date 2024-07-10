Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

