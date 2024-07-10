SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0100

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $147,453.26 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001370 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.
SOLVE Token Profile
SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.
SOLVE Token Trading
