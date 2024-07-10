Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Acquires A$10,500.00 in Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,094.59).
Richard Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Richard Caldwell bought 29,532 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,063.15 ($718.35).
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Richard Caldwell acquired 570,468 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$19,966.38 ($13,490.80).
