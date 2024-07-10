S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.27. 502,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,954. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $462.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.59.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

