SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.76. 3,422,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,072. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.