SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 479,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 797% from the previous session’s volume of 53,468 shares.The stock last traded at $61.90 and had previously closed at $61.93.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.