SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Trading Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 332,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.34).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.50.

SQN Asset Finance Income Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

