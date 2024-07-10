STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 8.3%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 1,393,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 676,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

