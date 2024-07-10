Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$39.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.13.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

