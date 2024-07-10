STAR Financial Bank Invests $206,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

ENB traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 2,298,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,443. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.