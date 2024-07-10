STAR Financial Bank Sells 107 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.80. 1,222,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,290. The company has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

