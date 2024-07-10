STAR Financial Bank Sells 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,051. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.