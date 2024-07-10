Stifel Financial’s (SF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $81.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

