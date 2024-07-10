StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HIBB. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $87.39.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

